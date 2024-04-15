Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 903,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

AVTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,670 shares of company stock worth $1,864,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

