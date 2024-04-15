Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 903,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVTE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,670 shares of company stock worth $1,864,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.