AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEye by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AEye by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 219,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AEye by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 664,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AEye by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AEye by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 520,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye Stock Down 0.9 %

LIDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. AEye has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

