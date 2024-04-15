AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Down 11.8 %
AITRR opened at $0.15 on Monday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.
AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile
