AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Down 11.8 %

AITRR opened at $0.15 on Monday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

