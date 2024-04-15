Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 193,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.22. 4,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,331. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

