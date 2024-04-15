Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after acquiring an additional 986,683 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.01. 1,006,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,946. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.