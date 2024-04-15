Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108.29 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $108.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,125,760,850 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.