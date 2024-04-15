Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.34. 3,250,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,297,734. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $181.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

