Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).
