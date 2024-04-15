Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT remained flat at $48.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,669. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

