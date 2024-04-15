Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Short Interest Update

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Allient

In other news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $164,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $21,725,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at $3,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Allient stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $31.04. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.60. Allient has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Allient will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

