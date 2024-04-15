Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57. 616,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,606,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $600.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after buying an additional 236,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 776,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

