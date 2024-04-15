Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $166.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.59.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $166.81 on Thursday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of -134.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

