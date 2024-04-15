Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 420 ($5.32) target price on the stock.

Shares of AFM stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.28. The firm has a market cap of £366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

