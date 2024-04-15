Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Lowered to $374.00 at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $381.00 to $374.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of AMR stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.35.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 37.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
