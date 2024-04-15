Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) Peer Perform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $64.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

