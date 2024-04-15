Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALPN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

