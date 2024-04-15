AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAEW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.