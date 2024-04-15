Altice USA’s (ATUS) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.90.

ATUS opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,832 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,667,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

