Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Boosted by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,765 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 5.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $41.11. 2,572,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,596,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

