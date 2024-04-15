Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $228.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

