Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.18.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

