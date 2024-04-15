American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.