American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $94.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.0% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

