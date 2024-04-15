American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Oncology Network

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

American Oncology Network Stock Down 7.9 %

AONC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507. American Oncology Network has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

