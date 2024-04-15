American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APEI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

