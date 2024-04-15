American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
American Rebel Stock Performance
Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About American Rebel
