American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get American Rebel alerts:

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.