AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.05. 9,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 776,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after buying an additional 46,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

