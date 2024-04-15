Analog Devices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,697 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average daily volume of 5,563 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.36. 545,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

