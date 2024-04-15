Analysts Set Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Target Price at $30.40

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 67,422 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

