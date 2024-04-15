Analysts Set Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Target Price at $30.40

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance
Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atmus Filtration Technologies
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.