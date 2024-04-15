Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Target Price at $238.00

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $249.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $261.46. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.09.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

