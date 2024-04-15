Analysts Set Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $483.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.