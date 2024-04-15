Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Target Price at $122.00

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

