Analysts Set Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Target Price at C$20.93

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBLY shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NBLY opened at C$18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$23.00.

In related news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total value of C$55,685.88. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

