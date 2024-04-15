Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently:
- 4/12/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2024 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of THC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.36. 391,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
