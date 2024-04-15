Andrew Arno Purchases 33,898 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.