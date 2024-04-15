Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 3.5%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77. 90,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,493,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 in the last 90 days. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

