Anthony W. Boor Sells 3,100 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Stock Up 3.1 %

Blackbaud stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 746,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,634.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackbaud

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.