Anthony W. Boor Sells 6,900 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,634.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 316,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.