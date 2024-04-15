APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Down 0.9 %

APA stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $33.42. 724,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,766. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.