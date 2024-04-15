APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Up to $38.56

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $39.89. APi Group shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 71,381 shares.

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

