Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

