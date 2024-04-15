Applied Therapeutics’ (APLT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APLT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $546.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

