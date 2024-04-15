Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.91 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.82% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

