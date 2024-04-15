ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.

ARCB stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.59. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 175.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,354 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

