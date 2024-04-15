ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $143.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

ArcBest stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $149.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

