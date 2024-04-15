Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $18,798,979.40 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 139,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $18,798,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $131.35 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.