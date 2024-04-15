Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $70.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 80,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 67,007 shares.The stock last traded at $59.36 and had previously closed at $59.77.
Institutional Trading of Argan
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Argan Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.49.
Argan Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
