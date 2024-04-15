Arweave (AR) Price Hits $26.46

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $109.98 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.46 or 0.00041911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,224.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.93 or 0.00804464 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00103782 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.
Arweave Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
