AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AMK opened at $36.12 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.88 million. Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

