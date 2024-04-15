AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
AssetMark Financial Trading Down 2.0 %
AMK opened at $36.12 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.88 million. Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.
