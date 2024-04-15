ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

