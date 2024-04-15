ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
